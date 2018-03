Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What’s the role of feminism in the #MeToo era? We talk to Laura Bates, founder of the Everyday Sexism project, and Reni Eddo-Lodge, author of the bestselling Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race, about where we are — and where we’re heading. Plus: French writer Leila Slimani on work, motherhood and her Prix Goncourt-winning novel Lullaby.





