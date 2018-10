Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Can blockchain solve problems of origin, ownership and price in the art market? Josh Spero put this question to Georgina Adam, author of Dark Side of the Boom, Jess Holgrave from Codex Protocol, and Anne Bracegirdle from Christie's at the FT’s recent Weekend Festival in London.





Dark Side of the Boom: The Excesses of the Art Market in the 21st Century is published by Lund Humphreys