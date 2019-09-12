Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What are the biggest barriers to managing our money? Special guests Martin Wolf, Bobby Seagull and Justin Urquhart Stewart tell presenter Claer Barrett what they would banish to ‘Room 101’ to improve the nation’s finances. This week's podcast comes to you from the FT Money tent at the FT Weekend Festival at Kenwood House.

