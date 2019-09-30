Losses at Panmure Gordon swelled to almost £24m in the first full year of ownership by Bob Diamond’s investment group, as the City stockbroker ramped up spending in its bid to become a “21st-century merchant bank”.

Its backers have poured £46m in new equity into the broker since the start of 2018 after the acquisition for £15.5m by Atlas Merchant Capital, the investment group of ex-Barclays chief executive Mr Diamond, and the investment vehicle of the Qatari royal family.

The investment has been made as Panmure seeks to move away from its recent history as a struggling broker to small and midsized companies.

Since the takeover, it has tried to reposition itself by harking back to a golden era of British merchant banking, pitching a broader range of investment banking services including M&A advice and private capital raising.

Its expansion comes at a time when the industry is being upended by Mifid II, European rules that have challenged brokers’ traditional business model of bundling research costs with a trading commission. Those problems have been exacerbated by a drought in UK listings.

Ian Axe, chief executive, said Panmure’s current owners had bought “a subscale microcap stockbroker” and he was targeting a “far greater portfolio of companies”, valued at between £50m and £1bn, with the group’s services.

But revenues have shrivelled as the company has cut many of the staff who came with the business before hiring expensive, high-profile replacements.

Revenues at the group were just shy of £20m in the year to December 2018, compared with £28m the year before.

Mr Axe said the company had been hit by lacklustre UK equity capital markets. “There has been a huge impact in 2018 of . . . paused investment into the UK public markets.”

He added that Panmure would continue a programme of spending that saw costs reach almost £43m in 2018, boosted by £6.5m of exceptional “remediation and restructuring costs”.

In the six months to December 2017 — the period after the completion of Panmure’s sale to Mr Diamond’s consortium — operating expenses were £17.5m, while its operating loss was just £2.6m. In 2018, it made an operating loss of £23.5m.

Panmure said it had made a “significant investment in equities” to comply with Mifid II rules and be “relevant to institutional investors”, which had meant a “substantial” expansion of its equity research provision and hiring more “top rated analysts”.

The company had also made senior hires in key sectors, including financial services, consumer and healthcare advisers, and in systems and controls, it said.

Mr Axe has been clear since taking the helm of the group in mid-2017 that its plans would take “a number of years”, but some ambitions have been put on hold.

Expansion into debt advice and wealth management is not expected in earnest until after 2021, when Mr Axe said the first phase of investment should be complete.