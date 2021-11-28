This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Competition, regulation, price controls

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Collapse of Bulb highlights failings of UK’s retail energy sector

Distinguish between nationalisation and privatisation

With reference to the charts, compare the price of electricity and gas February-October 2021

Explain how the market structure has changed in the energy industry as the crisis has unfolded

‘Suppliers are bound by a price cap . . . which has restricted their ability to pass on the rising wholesale energy costs to consumers.’ Using a demand and supply diagram(s), analyse why ‘Bulb became the 23rd victim of the sharp rise in energy prices since the summer’

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College