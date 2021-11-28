Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  •  Competition, regulation, price controls

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Collapse of Bulb highlights failings of UK’s retail energy sector

  • Distinguish between nationalisation and privatisation

  • With reference to the charts, compare the price of electricity and gas February-October 2021

  • Explain how the market structure has changed in the energy industry as the crisis has unfolded

  • ‘Suppliers are bound by a price cap . . . which has restricted their ability to pass on the rising wholesale energy costs to consumers.’ Using a demand and supply diagram(s), analyse why ‘Bulb became the 23rd victim of the sharp rise in energy prices since the summer’

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.