European banks may yet be back for more equity

Despite the wobble in some Spanish banks this month following the crisis in Catalonia, European banks have been on a very good run. The MSCI Europe Banks Index has jumped by a third over 12 months, its best performance since 2013.

The market anticipates a pick-up in lending activity as a long awaited recovery in European economies gets going. More lending though means more risk-weighted assets to banks’ balance sheets, and likely more capital needs.

Last year, European banks raised capital to cover most, but not all, of their risk-weighted asset increases. As a result, their leverage, essentially their assets divided by shareholders’ equity, rose a bit. It now seems likely that at least some of these banks may not be able to generate enough retained earnings to cover their asset growth.

If so, that will be a worry for the European Central Bank. Last week, the ECB re-emphasised the provisioning guidelines for any new non-performing loans from next year. These were not revised rules but a reiteration of expected, standard practice from well-capitalised banks. But “the ECB proposals don’t go far enough”, according to James Chappell at Berenberg. To achieve an average leverage ratio (risk weighted assets to tangible equity) of 14 times will require another €300bn of capital, he says. That would reflect the minimum leverage standards in the US.

Some such as Spain’s Sabadell and France’s Natixis and Crédit Agricole may need more capital in time to reduce their leverage. Assuming only half of this €300bn was raised as equity, even that would equate to 13 per cent of the market capitalisation of the European banks sector. That is a reasonable amount of potential dilution, and could be worse in share terms if rights issues were at big discounts.

True, this leverage ratio may be misleading. European banks do lend more to “safer” sovereign borrowers than their US peers. Yet European banks have still felt the need to raise more equity since 2010. Their share counts have swelled by half since then, while those in the US have hardly changed. European banks’ tangible book value per share has not budged since 2009. This shareholder value destruction should continue.

