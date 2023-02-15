The EU’s executive branch is known for leading the way when it comes to regulating crucial industries, like Big Tech. But for now, one country appears to be further ahead in the race to keep competition alive for European entrepreneurs. The FT’s EU correspondent Javier Espinoza explains who is leading the pack and what it means for everyone else.

