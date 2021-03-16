The excellent British software, RealBridge, allows you to see and converse with your partner and opponents. It is as close to playing live bridge as is currently possible online. Duplicate, Teams and informal hands can be played, with a chance to review every bid made and card played.

Bidding Dealer: East E/W Game North East South West — 1NT 2S 3D 3S NB 4S

After East’s Weak 1NT, many N/S pairs struggled to reach game. Where they reached 4S, perhaps seeking overtricks, they failed to make it.

Declarer can see J♥ in dummy, so West’s Q♥ lead is obviously a singleton. The good news is that declarer no longer has a heart loser — and, without that lead, finessing through the opener, you might have lost a trick to that singleton queen. South is pretty certain that East holds K♠, but trying to reach dummy to finesse it is fraught with danger, and this manifested itself pretty quickly. Playing a diamond allowed East to win with A♦ and return a heart for West to ruff. West then returned a club, which East won and led another heart for a second ruff. Two down.

Declarer should reflect that the lead has given her the contract. Without a heart loser, she can play A♠ and another, losing to East’s K♠, but ensuring that there can be no heart ruff. East can then cash her two red aces, but that is it for the defence. South can trump her second diamond in dummy later and her excellent game is secured.



