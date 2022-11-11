Kashmir Loom cashmere kani pashmina, from £1,800

Few people can narrate the history of the pashmina with the authority that Kashmir Loom founders Jenny Housego and Asaf Ali can. They work with traditional weavers to preserve the art of kani, a twill-tapestry technique specific to the Kashmir Valley that results in elaborate designs. Kashmir Loom’s kanis don’t come cheap, but they are works of wearable art. kashmirloom.com

Lucy Folk gold and semi-precious-stone Tribute ring, from A$1,500 (about £830)

I’ve loved Folk’s whimsical, freehand jewellery since I met the equally whimsical and lovely Lucy herself years ago. Her Tribute ring is equal parts signet and talisman, with a semi-precious-stone “flip” panel – lapis lazuli, carnelian, jasper and malachite are among the options – into which Lucy engraves the design of your choice. I’d do pink rhodonite with my initials on one side and my zodiac sign, Virgo, on the other. (I know: you can take the girl out of California, etc.) lucyfolk.com

Big Sur Land Trust hiking pass gift, $100

Founded in 1978, the Big Sur Land Trust brought a major conservation initiative to California’s central coast; today there are more than 40,000 acres under its aegis. Ideally some altruistic person would make a stonking donation in my name to its Land & Legacy Society, gazetting a swath of coastal redwood forest and protecting it forever from developers, drillers and tech bros. But I’d happily settle for the signature hiking pass — it gives access to the trails for a year, and 100 per cent of the fee goes to supporting the Trust’s mission. bigsurlandtrust.org

Roscioli mixed food and wine gift hamper, from €99

What a moreish haul, from the roasted artichokes to the olive pâtés to the sublime yellow Datterini tomatoes in salted water. Throw in a bottle of Habemus, the grenache-syrah blend that’s my preferred Lazio red. Roscioli ships worldwide, so I’ll be sending a couple of these out to far-flung loved ones. shop.roscioli.com

Cartier gold and steel Panthère watch, new from £7,200; used from €2,590

My former partner was an excellent gift giver: asked questions, occasionally splurged out, usually nailed it. Such was the case at Christmas in 2018, when he presented me with a 1988 Cartier Panthère he’d clocked me admiring at a vintage-watch dealer. Sadly it was stolen soon thereafter. I’d love nothing more than to hit the same-year, same-model jackpot – two gold-link rows in the steel band, a windable function. But, failing that, I definitely wouldn’t turn my nose up at a new one. cartier.com; vestiairecollective.com

HTSI travel editor Maria Shollenbarger © Carlos Chavarria

Paravel recycled plastic and recycled aluminium Aviator Carry-On Plus luggage, $375

This carry-on is carbon-neutral — made of recycled plastic, recycled air-grade aluminium, recycled zippers and recycled vegan leather for the trim. It also weighs next to nothing, rolls like a dream and looks really good (particularly in this Scuba Navy colourway). tourparavel.com

Loveland Therapy Fund

I started giving money to Rachel Cargle’s inspired, impactful foundation about two years ago, because I’ve both experienced first-hand the power of therapy and seen how it has helped my female friends navigate, be more present in, even transform their lives. We were privileged enough to be able to afford therapy; Loveland provides it to girls and women of colour who can’t. My quarterly donations cover regular sessions for two girls, made in the names of two friends. I’d love it if someone did the same in mine. thelovelandfoundation.org

Ted Muehling Biedermeier burnished brass candlesticks, from $490

There’s something indescribably satisfying about a full set of this signature candlestick design arranged on a table. Inspired by 19th-century lathe work and evincing both delicacy and a sense of weight, they gain power in numbers, but each on its own – even the tiny 3in-tall egg — is an object of singular delight. thefutureperfect.com

Asceno silk Sydney pyjama shirt, £245, and bottoms, £195

For long dresses and cover-ups, Asceno is the British nonpareil. But strangely I’ve never donned, let alone bought myself, a pair of its silk PJs, which are kind of its calling card. I’m plumping for these slinky, sexy ones with cropped-length bottoms in a japonaiserie-inspired print that I adore. asceno.com

Quadro astratto realizzato a Roma nel mese di Gennaio, 2020, by Gianni Politi, POA

A brief survey of the reasons I want one of Politi’s artworks in my home: the rigour with which this 36-year-old Roman artist engages with texture and depth; his sophisticated eye for colour; his process (he paints multiple abstracts in oil and acrylic, then dismantles each canvas and reassembles parts into a new whole). It’s only a matter of time before he’s so famous as to be entirely and forever out of my realm of collecting possibility, so fingers crossed Santa gets this memo stat. lorcanoneill.com

Gucci lace Cordonnet plunge-neck dress, £5,690

Because everyone tells me I need to wear dresses more often (read: more than the once a decade I currently do). Because the cream-blush and black combination is never not right. Because look at that neckline. matchesfashion.com

Marta Sala Éditions bronze and marble T1 “Harry” side tables by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti, €4,860

These were designed by my dear friends Carl Pickering and Claudio Lazzarini for the resolutely contemporary house of a client in Oxfordshire. My apartment, by contrast, vibes every inch of its 1700s provenance, from the dusty ceiling beams to the wonky tile floors – but they’d look as brilliant on either side of my (low, white) sofa as they do in that airy space in England. frankbros.com

Carlo Moretti Bora glasses, €115 each

These are made in Venice, but I associate them with the unassailable chic of Le Sirenuse in Positano, where I first saw them ages ago. Their imperfect, sculptural elegance says fatto a mano. Whenever I find myself in Venice I buy myself one, in some combination of blue and white: I think I’m only missing three for a full set. The G&T they accommodate is very generous. shop.carlomoretti.com