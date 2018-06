Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Last year, a violent campaign of military repression forced nearly 700,000 Rohingyas to flee from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh. Now, seasonal Monsoon rains spell further disaster for the refugees, the FT’s South Asia correspondent Kiran Stacey tells Jyotsna Singh





