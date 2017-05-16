Brexit’s potential health benefits

The UK’s Brexit decision will have significant disruptive effects on medicines regulation and the future of the pharmaceutical industry. But it also offers some potential advantages if politicians and policymakers commit firmly to an alternative course.

The downsides of leaving the EU for the healthcare sector are clear. The European Medicines Agency, based in London since 1995, will relocate and take with it 700 regulatory specialists’ jobs from the UK. As a corollary, international pharmaceutical companies may move their European headquarters from the UK.

The UK will be denied early access to important new medicines approved on a European basis, and will no longer take part in EU-wide clinical trials used in the assessment of products such as orphan drugs. Companies will have to make separate applications to the UK for product approval for a much smaller population. Some argue they will not bother with the UK or at least file later, slowing access to new medicines.

The UK will no longer contribute to or have access to EU databases such as Eudravigilance, which collects and analyses adverse events of medicines from the 28 EU countries. If these are inaccessible to healthcare professionals and patients in the UK, this must be detrimental to drug safety.

New UK regulatory platforms for pharmaceutical products used in humans and animals, and for medical devices will have to be formulated to replace those of the EU. The current EU notified body based system for medical devices has been modified and will be introduced next year without the participation of the UK.

But despite these problems, Brexit has the potential to offer the UK benefits. Current systems for regulating healthcare products date from the 1960s, are piecemeal and were planned for an older generation of medicines and devices. The processes are duplicative, expensive, slow and unnecessarily risk averse. The opportunity exists to modify these specifically for the UK. The creation of a single UK agency for medicines, medical devices and veterinary medical products would be pivotal.

The increasing importance of, and demand for, early access to expensive powerful medicines has highlighted the need to bring together regulation and health technology assessment

Market access to healthcare products depends not only on regulation but also the assessment of comparative clinical and cost effectiveness (health technology assessment or HTA), which is currently carried out as a separate exercise in UK by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. A reformed regulator should include HTA. The increasing importance of, and demand for, early access to expensive powerful medicines has highlighted the need to bring together regulation and HTA. Not only would this result in more rapid and efficient overall assessment, but also greater bargaining power over drug pricing.

The current European regulatory system for medical devices depends on assessments made by more than 70 “notified bodies”, which are commercial organisations of varying ability. Meanwhile, a new generation of products incorporating both pharmaceuticals and medical devices is rapidly evolving, which presents the opportunity for new forms of regulatory practice unencumbered by European considerations.

Central to these initiatives is better use of clinical data derived from medical practice. The Clinical Practice Research Datalink currently contains the records of 8m UK patients in the NHS. It is now being expanded to include information on medical device usage and permit real world clinical trials. A bolder attempt to overcome concerns about data privacy and to recognise the value of the integrated nature of the NHS is overdue. Long hailed as having a world leading advantage, thus far such efforts have been stymied by criticisms of the theoretical misuse of data.

A new single agency for the UK that includes health technology assessment could take on these challenges and create a model system equipped for real advances in regulatory science and making the UK an attractive site to launch new products. What is now needed is openness in discussion, boldness and political commitment.



Sir Alasdair Breckenridge is the former chairman of the UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Products Agency.

