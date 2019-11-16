Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The first week of campaigning is over, but none of the parties have made much progress. Boris Johnson struggled with the floods, Nigel Farage tied himself in knots on where to stand candidates, Jo Swinson tried to cut through and Jeremy Corbyn unveiled a radical policy to offer free broadband for all. We examine all their campaigns and what might happen next. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Miranda Green, Robert Shrimsley and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSweeney.

