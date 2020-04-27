Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

An FT analysis found that the death toll from coronavirus may be almost 60 per cent higher than reported in official counts, and analysts are scrambling for explanations on the divergence between the flying stock market and the grim global economic picture. Plus, the FT’s Berlin bureau chief, Guy Chazan, explains how Berlin is fairing since the city’s shops reopened last week.





