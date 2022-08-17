One thing that won’t be predictable tomorrow — in fact, it will be trailblazing — is the UK’s first ever

T-level results (“University admissions to return to ‘more predictable’ cycle, says UCAS chief”, Report, FT.com, August 14).

The students who will get their results have been the first in the country to take these fantastic new technical qualifications for 16 to 19-year-olds. The first subjects include design, surveying and planning, digital and education and childcare, with more being added in the coming years including health and science, engineering, and legal finance and accounting.

A pass at T-level is the same as three A-levels and well over 100 universities are already accepting them. They involve classroom-based learning and stand out from other technical qualifications because 20 per cent of students’ time is spent on the frontline with businesses on work placements.

For any students — and parents — concerned about the reported competition for traditional university undergraduate courses, we urge them to remember that an apprenticeship is now a prestigious choice. There are nearly 650 available to choose from, training tomorrow’s economists, nurses, aerospace engineers, countryside rangers, brewers, laboratory scientists, graphic designers and archaeologists.

Businesses need a skilled workforce, but many struggle to find the skills they need at a price they can afford.

Now is also the perfect time for employers to break out of that cycle by getting on board with T-levels and apprenticeships, training their own skills pipeline for the future.

Jennifer Coupland

Chief Executive, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

London SW1, UK