The US bank has promoted two women as potential successors to chief executive Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase has shuffled several top executives, and has elevated two women who could be successors to chief executive Jaime Dimon, and the eurozone economy looks like it is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, the FT’s Greater China correspondent, Kathrin Hille, explains why the world’s largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn, plans to be more integral to the auto industry.





JPMorgan elevates potential successors to Jamie Dimon

Eurozone shows signs of bouncing back from double-dip recession

Foxconn the carmaker? Disruption in the era of electric vehicles

