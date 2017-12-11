Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

When Guy Hands’ Terra Firma bought record label EMI in 2007, his private equity model so dismayed some artists that several — including The Rolling Stones — walked away. Ten years on, his model for Four Seasons care homes has proved no more successful — despite its clientele’s movement being more Zimmer than Jagger.

Monday’s eleventh-hour attempt by Four Seasons to defer an interest payment, and avoid administration, only highlights how inappropriate a private equity approach has been. It has resulted in the future care of 17,000 elderly residents being decided, just two weeks before Christmas, by a row between a heavily indebted Four Seasons and its creditor: distressed debt fund H/2 Capital Partners. As former pension minister Baroness Altmann put it: “Hedge funds [are] playing financial football, while fate of elderly care home residents hangs on debt restructurings.”

Terra Firma says it requested to be involved in the talks on a debt standstill with H/2, which were declined. But the very fact the situation has deteriorated to this point shows how Mr Hands’ model has failed. Terra Firma wrote down its investment in the Four Seasons business two years ago, incurring a £450m loss. Now, it cannot even hand over the keys to 343 care homes to creditor H/2 because of a row over which properties are linked to its expensive debt.

This debt — some £525m worth — stems from the acquisition of Four Seasons by Terra Firma, part funded by high-yield bonds. These not only gave Four Seasons heavy debt costs, but also meant creditors would be unlikely to see advantage in any restructuring. Now, H/2, which bought the debt cheaply when Four Seasons was in difficulty, would arguably have more to gain from administration, if that meant it could take on only the better performing properties.

Terra Firma’s use of high-yield debt-funding looks even more reckless in the light of multiple cost pressures: local authorities cutting payments; the living wage; pension contributions; and agency fees to cover staff shortages. Not all could have been foreseen but they still demonstrate how loading up a narrow-margin business with high fixed-cost debt is hopelessly flawed.

It is not as if there weren’t warning signs. In 2009, Four Seasons’ former Qatari owners were hit by the downturn and handed the business back to lenders with £1.5bn of debt. In 2011, Rival Southern Cross collapsed.

With no apparent irony, Terra Firma suggests it cannot hand over an indebted Four Seasons’ to H/2 without a reassurance that the business will be run responsibly. Those sensitive to both irony and cynicism may also note that Mr Hands is currently trying to raise new funds. A high-profile administration will only remind investors of past failures. At EMI, his attempt to cut costs on “fruit and flowers” met with sniggers from those cognisant of the music industry euphemism. An outcome that means literal cuts to fruit and flowers at 300 care homes will be no laughing matter.

