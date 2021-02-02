Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, Claer meets Lowri, who runs a small events business. She’s had no work for nearly a year, and as a director of her own limited company is one of an estimated 3m people in the UK who has fallen through the cracks of government support. Living on state benefits and reliant on her local food bank, Lowri’s previous experiences of business failure have prepared her for what she fears is to come. Legal and insolvency experts provide practical tips for small business owners in a similar situation, and we have the latest on the growing political campaign for directors to be included in UK government grants.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column in the FT Money section of the FT Weekend newspaper.

Thanks to podcast experts Rebecca Seeley Harris, founder of Re Legal Consulting, and Peter Sargent, insolvency expert and consultant at Quantuma





Further reading:

Read the FT story about how 262 MPs have backed Rebecca’s campaign to reform coronavirus support measures

If your business is in financial trouble, here are links to some free sources of support mentioned in the podcast:

Business Debtline

Forgotten Ltd

Excluded UK

The charity Turn2Us has a very user friendly benefits calculator





If you are looking for more information about finding an insolvency practitioner, please see:

The Insolvency Service

R3 (the trade body for insolvency practitioners)

