Estée Lauder Youth Dew EDP and bath oil © Alex Crétey Systermans

Virginie Mouzat, former fashion and lifestyle editor of French Vanity Fair

“I’m never without Youth Dew by Estée Lauder: it’s my secret weapon. I have lived with this perfume for so many years. You can still find the bath oil too; I put a few drops in boiling water and it perfumes the house.” £44 for 67ml EDP

Patrick Kinmonth, artist and designer

“I’m hooked on Alleven Stellar Mask and Total Face Serum. It’s very effective at making you comfortable in your skin, and also happens to have a nice matte pomegranate-coloured bottle.” Alleven Stellar Mask, £58, and Total Face Serum, £110

Cindy Chao at home with her dogs, Wang Cai and Kooli © Yung Hua Chen Frédéric Malle’s Portrait of a Lady by Dominique Ropion © Yung Hua Chen

Cindy Chao, jeweller

“Frédéric Malle’s Portrait of a Lady by Dominique Ropion. Name aside, it has a mix of feminine and masculine elements, which reflects both sides of my personality.” £245 for 100ml

Thelma Golden, director of The Studio Museum in Harlem

“The beauty staples I’m never without include Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Infatuated Red; Pattern Heavy Conditioner for Coilies; Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum; Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum; Hanahana Beauty Shea Body Butter; and, last but not least, Ami Cole Lip Treatment Oil, which moisturises and adds a hint of colour.” Ami Cole Lip Treatment Oil, $20. Hanahana Shea Body Butter, $28. Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum, £32. Pattern Heavy Conditioner for Coilies, $25. Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $185

Gucci Westman at home in Bedford, New York © Weston Wells Make-up from her Westman Atelier range © Weston Wells

Gucci Westman, celebrity make-up artist and founder of Westman Atelier

“My entire make-up wardrobe from Westman Atelier – it’s a system so everything is designed to work together, but if I could only use one product it would be the Vital Skin Foundation Stick, which soothes, calms and balances my rosacea.” Vital Skin Foundation Stick, £62

“Just the smell of it is comforting”: Jack Black Intense Therapy lip balm © Shannon Corsi

Jimmy Chin, climber and filmmaker

“Jack Black Intense Therapy lip balm with SPF 25. It’s small, easy to carry and very moisturising for dry, cracked skin all over the face.” £7.95

Perfumes by Buly 1803, Food artist and social-media Laila Gohar beauty staples © Adrianna Glaviano

Laila Gohar, food artist

“La Nymphe au Scorpion by Buly 1803 – a subtle, fresh and misty scent that lingers without sticking to my clothing.” €150 for 200ml

Ken Fulk, interior designer

“I love Ultimate Brushless White Eagle Shave Cream by Kiehl’s. It contains menthol, which is slightly numbing, and if it were ever to be discontinued, I’d buy it in bulk as it’s vital to my daily routine.” £16.50

Gioia Bini at home in Florence © Lea Anouchinsky Bini’s grooming staples include (centre) Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella Dermo-Protective Oil and (right) Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum © Lea Anouchinsky

Gioia Bini, fashion designer

“Dr Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum and Irene Forte Skincare Hibiscus night cream.” £235.20, drsturm.com; £139, ireneforteskincare.com

Tom’s of Maine Wild Lavender deodorant © Weston Wells

Lucas Zwirner, gallerist

“The grooming staple I’m never without is Tom’s of Maine’s Wild Lavender deodorant. I don’t wear cologne, but I love the smell of lavender, so I use this every day.” $5.99

Violette_FR Boum-Boum Milk and Guerlain Rouge G lipstick on Serrat’s dressing table © Lea Winkler

Violette Serrat, make-up artist

“I’m never without my Boum-Boum Milk, an all-over spray that acts as a toner, serum and moisturiser. I can’t wear foundation because my skin is so sensitive; I always have reactions, and it also gets dehydrated. I’d been looking for the perfect cream for years, so this was the first product that I worked on. It’s changed my skin – just two sprays and I’m out the door.” £56

Dapper Dan at his atelier in New York © Timothy O’Connell Crown fragrance by English Laundry © Timothy O’Connell

Dapper Dan, fashion designer

“I’m never without cologne. I like that feeling of looking sharp, and smelling like a flower. I like the fragrance of the one I’m wearing presently, Crown by English Laundry.” $85 for 100ml EDP

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in vanilla © Ellius Grace

Sinéad Burke, disability activist and CEO of accessibility consultancy Tilting the Lens

“Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in vanilla, which may only be intended for overnight use but I apply it frequently. If I’ve forgotten all other parts of my skincare routine, I never forget the lip balm.” £19 for 20g, cultbeauty.co.uk

Arthur de Villepin’s grooming staple: Scent One: Hinoki by Monocle and Comme des Garçons © Amanda Kho

Arthur de Villepin, gallerist

“Scent One: Hinoki by Monocle and Comme des Garçons, which is inspired by hinoki soaking tubs at the Tawaraya, Kyoto’s best ryokan. It’s fresh, woody and full of character.” £80 for 50ml