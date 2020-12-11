Four and a half years after the UK voted to leave the EU, the Brexit transition period is almost at an end. Following marathon talks in London, Brussels and via Zoom it is now crunch time. Register to join this free live event on Tuesday December 15 with FT experts who will break down what the latest Brexit developments mean for business.

Public policy editor Peter Foster will be joined by consumer industries correspondent Judith Evans, economics editor Chris Giles and chief UK business commentator Daniel Thomas to discuss the impact of a trade deal — or the failure to secure one.

Tune in to find out more about the essentials of how borders, customs, trade and travel will change in 2021, how this will affect supply chains and the UK economy, and what the likely effects of the new rules will be on UK business, from big corporations to SMEs.

Register for your free place here.

Tuesday December 15, 15:00-15:50 GMT