New York Mets ground to host ‘mega-vaccination’ site
George Russell in Hong Kong
The New York Mets baseball team will host a so-called “mega-vaccination site” — with the capacity to inoculate up to 7,000 people a day — at their home ground, officials said on Tuesday.
The Citi Field site in the Queens borough will be open 24 hours a day and be run by City Health + Hospitals, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters.
“This is going to be fantastic,” he said. “This is going to help so many people to get vaccinated.”
He said eligible people including “75 and over, first responder, essential worker, educator, school staff, grocery store workers ... obviously, all the folks in the medical field” could make an appointment.
He said the Lower Manhattan vaccination site would open Tuesday, and others would follow.
Equities waver as Covid-19 crisis intensifies
FT reporters in London and New York
US stocks wavered on Tuesday, alongside global equities, as investors weighed the worsening coronavirus pandemic against the prospect of more fiscal stimulus in the world’s largest economy.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed flat for the day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched gains of 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, stocks had a mixed session, with the region-wide Stoxx 600 closing up just 0.1 per cent. Germany’s Xetra Dax slipped by the same magnitude and London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.7 per cent.
The performance of energy and financial stocks — which performed particularly badly in 2020 — were rare bright spots on both sides of the Atlantic, boosted by expectations that the sectors would benefit from more fiscal support and an economic rebound.
Juliette Cohen, a strategist at CPR Asset Management, said equities were “taking a breath” following strong gains at the start of the year.
She did not anticipate a correction, as equities would be supported by further fiscal stimulus in the US — which would encourage the sector rotation from growth stocks such as technology to value sectors including energy and financials.
US to require pre-flight tests for foreign visitors
Hannah Kuchler in New York
International air passengers trying to enter the US must present a recent negative Covid-19 test, according to a new rule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Visitors will have to show a negative test result from the last three days to the airline — or documentation that proves they have recovered from the disease — before boarding.
After landing, the CDC recommends they do a test three to five days later and remain home for seven days.
Robert Redfield, CDC director, said: “Testing does not eliminate all risk but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible.”
The rule will go into effect on January 26.
UK’s Sunak vows to keep key sectors open
FT reporters in London
UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is fiercely resisting any tightening of the lockdown in sectors such as the housing market, construction and manufacturing, despite pressure on ministers to go further to tackle Covid-19.
Mr Sunak’s allies said it would be “ludicrous” to close factories and building sites, arguing that both settings are “safe” when operated in a Covid-19-secure way. He also wants to keep the housing market functioning during the pandemic.
Yet prime minister Boris Johnson is being warned by scientific advisers that the current lockdown does not go far enough and that he should tighten restrictions further within days.
Switzerland approves Moderna vaccine
George Russell in Hong Kong
The Swiss drug regulator on Tuesday approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccination for general use in adults.
The federal government has ordered about 7.5m doses.
“In the next few days an initial delivery of 200,000 doses will be made to the Armed Forces Pharmacy, which will distribute the vaccine to the cantons,” the federal council said in a statement.
Together with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine approved by Swissmedic on December 19 2020, about 500,000 doses of vaccine are now available for use in Switzerland.
“The first priority will be to vaccinate especially vulnerable people,” the council said.
News you might have missed …
A significant delay or disruptions in vaccine distributions is one of the most “substantial” risks to the economic outlook, Kansas City Federal Reserve president Esther George said on Tuesday. Ms George expressed optimism about the continued recovery and said “there is considerable scope for a snapback” once the US is past the pandemic.
Ireland has tightened pandemic travel rules for the second time in six days, requiring people visiting from all countries to present evidence of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours before arriving. The move on Tuesday by Micheál Martin’s government widens the scope of its decision last week to impose similar restrictions on people arriving from the UK and South Africa.
US crude production will keep falling in 2021, as the fallout from the worst oil price collapse in decades following the Covid-19 crisis continues to punish the country’s once-rampant shale patch, according to new federal forecasts. The US Energy Information Administration said crude supply would drop to 11.1m barrels a day this year, after averaging 11.3m b/d in 2020.
Brazil's health officials said a Chinese coronavirus vaccine has shown an efficacy rate of just 50 per cent, significantly lower than levels originally indicated. Scientists from a leading biomedical research body released the new figure on Tuesday, , following criticism over a lack of transparency in earlier results from trials of the CoronaVac jab in the country.
A masked shopper browses inside a Vons supermarket in San Diego
US supermarket chain Albertsons boosted its full-year outlook and reported better than expected third-quarter results as people continued to dine at home and shop online amid a coronavirus resurgence. The company, which also owns Safeway and Vons, said revenues rose 9 per cent from a year ago to $15.4bn in the quarter ending December 5, just ahead of analysts expectations.
India has procured 16.5m vaccine doses days ahead of the start of its nationwide inoculation campaign, officials said on Tuesday. Health ministry officials said 11m doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, were bought for Rs200 ($2.70) each, and 5.5m of Covaxin, the shot developed by Bharat Biotech, for Rs206 a dose.
Valneva is in advanced talks with the EU about supplying up to 60m doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, as the bloc seeks to bat off criticism that its immunisation programme has been slow to begin and get into gear. The French biotech company said on Tuesday that it was in advanced discussions with the commission, indicating that a deal was close to being signed.
Zoom, the video communications company that has prospered during the pandemic, is to raise $1.5bn in a share issue. The company, whose products have been used for everything from business meetings to online quizzes over the past year, said on Monday that the fundraising could also be expanded by $225m. Zoom’s shares have risen by 356 per cent over the past year.
