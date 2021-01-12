George Russell in Hong Kong

The New York Mets baseball team will host a so-called “mega-vaccination site” — with the capacity to inoculate up to 7,000 people a day — at their home ground, officials said on Tuesday.

The Citi Field site in the Queens borough will be open 24 hours a day and be run by City Health + Hospitals, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters.

“This is going to be fantastic,” he said. “This is going to help so many people to get vaccinated.”

He said eligible people including “75 and over, first responder, essential worker, educator, school staff, grocery store workers ... obviously, all the folks in the medical field” could make an appointment.

He said the Lower Manhattan vaccination site would open Tuesday, and others would follow.