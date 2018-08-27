Painkillers are made from poppies. Cancer drugs come from yew trees. The list of plant-derived medicines — already impressive — is about to get longer. In June, US regulators gave their first ever approval to a drug derived from the cannabis plant. Epidiolex, which treats rare forms of epilepsy, is tipped to be a blockbuster.

Excitement about its prospects has pushed up the market capitalisation of British developer GW Pharmaceuticals 13-fold over five years to $4.2bn. But in a reminder of the risks of biotechnology, shares have fallen by about one-eighth since the drug won approval. Investors sometimes prefer to travel hopefully than arrive.

They have already had a long journey. The Nasdaq-listed, Cambridge-based company was set up two decades ago to investigate marijuana plant compounds known as cannabinoids. One example is tetrahydrocannabinol, long used in synthetic form by cancer patients. GW’s recent focus has been on non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD).

Unapproved CBD is already providing relief to sufferers. That was highlighted by a UK controversy over the illegality of cannabis oil used to reduce epileptic seizures of a 12-year-old boy.

The unregulated medical marijuana industry will continue to provide competition. But a drug tested for quality, safety and efficacy has advantages. GW is optimistic that insurers will pay the $32,500 a year treatment costs, in line with other epilepsy drugs. Cantor Fitzgerald estimates that Epidiolex sales up to 2030, taxed and capitalised, are worth more than $5bn.

Separating hope from hype can be a challenge. GW might face competition from California biotech company Zogenix. Its non-cannabis-based epilepsy drug recently cleared a late-stage trial. But GW is researching cannabis-derived drugs for autism and cancer.

Marijuana has multiple, millennia-old uses. With GW’s first-mover advantages, there are more cannabinoid-related patents and profits to come.