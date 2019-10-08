Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss HSBC's cost-cutting drive, what to expect from next week's US bank results, and the departure of Vernon Hill from Metro Bank. With special guest Jordi Gual, chairman of Spain's CaixaBank





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

