Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss HSBC's cost-cutting drive, what to expect from next week's US bank results, and the departure of Vernon Hill from Metro Bank. With special guest Jordi Gual, chairman of Spain's CaixaBank


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast