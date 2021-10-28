A slow waltz through Vienna: the finest autumn looks
Stefan Cooke wool dress, £1,390. Loewe cotton shirt (around collar), £475. Ann Demeulemeester leather shoes, £597. Earrings and socks, model’s own
Herno wool shirt jacket, £580. Apron, beret and earrings, model’s own
Dolce & Gabbana wool vest, £472, and wool crepe skirt, £425. Petar Petrov wool jumper, £560. Earrings, model’s own
Dior cashmere jumper, £940. Gucci wool waistcoat, £865. Beret and glasses, model’s own
Nina Ricci curly-wool duffel coat, £690. Emporio Armani wool rollneck (just seen), £190. Ann Demeulemeester leather shoes, £597. Hermès cashmere beanie, £390. Earrings and socks, model’s own
Loewe cotton jacket, £1,200, and cotton shirt, £475. Hermès double silk twill tie, £190. Earrings, model’s own
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool polo shirt, £755, and V-neck vest, £620. Acne Studios wool skirt, £500. Beret and earrings, model’s own
Chloé recycled cashmere dress, £1,420. Glasses and earrings, model’s own
Chanel cashmere cardigan, £3,305. Loro Piana cashmere jumper, £2,400. Ann Demeulemeester gabardine trousers, £623, and leather shoes, £597. Earrings, model’s own
