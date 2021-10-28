Photography by Max von Gumppenberg. Styling by Andreas Peter Krings. Model Maty Fall

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Stefan Cooke wool dress, £1,390. Loewe cotton shirt (around collar), £475. Ann Demeulemeester leather shoes, £597. Earrings and socks, model’s own
© Max von Gumppenberg

Stefan Cooke wool dress, £1,390. Loewe cotton shirt (around collar), £475. Ann Demeulemeester leather shoes, £597. Earrings and socks, model’s own

© Max von Gumppenberg

Herno wool shirt jacket, £580. Apron, beret and earrings, model’s own

Dolce & Gabbana wool vest, £472, and wool crepe skirt, £425. Petar Petrov wool jumper, £560. Earrings, model’s own
© Max von Gumppenberg

Dolce & Gabbana wool vest, £472, and wool crepe skirt, £425. Petar Petrov wool jumper, £560. Earrings, model’s own

Dior cashmere jumper, £940. Gucci wool waistcoat, £865. Beret and glasses, model’s own
© Max von Gumppenberg

Dior cashmere jumper, £940. Gucci wool waistcoat, £865. Beret and glasses, model’s own

Nina Ricci curly-wool duffel coat, £690. Emporio Armani wool rollneck (just seen), £190. Ann Demeulemeester leather shoes, £597. Hermès cashmere beanie, £390. Earrings and socks, model’s own
© Max von Gumppenberg

Nina Ricci curly-wool duffel coat, £690. Emporio Armani wool rollneck (just seen), £190. Ann Demeulemeester leather shoes, £597. Hermès cashmere beanie, £390. Earrings and socks, model’s own

Loewe cotton jacket, £1,200, and cotton shirt, £475. Hermès double silk twill tie, £190. Earrings, model’s own
© Max von Gumppenberg

Loewe cotton jacket, £1,200, and cotton shirt, £475. Hermès double silk twill tie, £190. Earrings, model’s own

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool polo shirt, £755, and V-neck vest, £620. Acne Studios wool skirt, £500. Beret and earrings, model’s own
© Max von Gumppenberg

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool polo shirt, £755, and V-neck vest, £620. Acne Studios wool skirt, £500. Beret and earrings, model’s own

Chloé recycled cashmere dress, £1,420. Glasses and earrings, model’s own
© Max von Gumppenberg

Chloé recycled cashmere dress, £1,420. Glasses and earrings, model’s own

Chanel cashmere cardigan, £3,305. Loro Piana cashmere jumper, £2,400. Ann Demeulemeester gabardine trousers, £623, and leather shoes, £597. Earrings, model’s own
© Max von Gumppenberg

Chanel cashmere cardigan, £3,305. Loro Piana cashmere jumper, £2,400. Ann Demeulemeester gabardine trousers, £623, and leather shoes, £597. Earrings, model’s own

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.