Elon Musk’s $43bn bid to take Twitter private is struggling to draw interest from private equity groups, Netflix shares tumbled on Tuesday after its first quarter earnings report, and the International Monetary Fund has cut its global growth forecast. Plus, the journalist Neri Zilber explains how Israel is handling an influx of immigrants leaving their countries because of the war in Ukraine.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Big buyout groups rule out writing equity cheque for Musk’s $43bn Twitter bid

Netflix sheds subscribers for the first time in a decade

IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6% as Ukraine war hits neighbours hard

Ukraine conflict sparks biggest influx of immigrants to Israel in decades

