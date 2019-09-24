Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson calls for a new deal with Iran, Netflix sees its shares erase all gains for 2019 while Barclays analysts question if its valuation was too high, and Thomas Cook’s management faces a UK government-backed inquiry after the collapse of the travel group. Plus, the FT’s car industry correspondent Peter Campbell explains what a recent settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission means for Carlos Ghosn and Nissan.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.