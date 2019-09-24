Print this page

UK prime minister Boris Johnson calls for a new deal with Iran, Netflix sees its shares erase all gains for 2019 while Barclays analysts question if its valuation was too high, and Thomas Cook’s management faces a UK government-backed inquiry after the collapse of the travel group. Plus, the FT’s car industry correspondent Peter Campbell explains what a recent settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission means for Carlos Ghosn and Nissan.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast