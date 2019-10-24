Print this page

Earlier this year, Facebook announced its digital currency project, Libra, to great fanfare. Just a few months later, the project has stalled amid pressure from regulators and lawmakers around the world. With the FT's Hannah Murphy and Kiran Stacey.


Further reading:

Where it all went wrong for Facebook’s Libra: https://www.ft.com/content/6e29a1f0-ef1e-11e9-ad1e-4367d8281195


Zuckerberg warns blocking Libra will be boon to China tech: https://www.ft.com/content/28c600de-f5a1-11e9-9ef3-eca8fc8f2d65


Federal Reserve sets out regulatory challenges facing Facebook’s Libra: https://www.ft.com/content/ef650f9a-f052-11e9-ad1e-4367d8281195

