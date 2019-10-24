Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Earlier this year, Facebook announced its digital currency project, Libra, to great fanfare. Just a few months later, the project has stalled amid pressure from regulators and lawmakers around the world. With the FT's Hannah Murphy and Kiran Stacey.





Further reading:

Where it all went wrong for Facebook’s Libra: https://www.ft.com/content/6e29a1f0-ef1e-11e9-ad1e-4367d8281195





Zuckerberg warns blocking Libra will be boon to China tech: https://www.ft.com/content/28c600de-f5a1-11e9-9ef3-eca8fc8f2d65





Federal Reserve sets out regulatory challenges facing Facebook’s Libra: https://www.ft.com/content/ef650f9a-f052-11e9-ad1e-4367d8281195

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.