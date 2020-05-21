Print this page

Will UK taxes go up in the near future? A leaked Treasury document shows the government is pondering some taxing questions. In this week's FT Money Show podcast Claer Barrett and guests discuss what could happen - and when. Plus, financial planning is a topic we know many of you are turning to under lockdown - Michael Martin from Seven Investment Management gives some tips on what to prioritise.


