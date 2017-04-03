It is not the kind of social media exposure publicity-shy Swiss banks want: Dutch investigators have tweeted a dazzling photo of pearls, gold bars and antique coins allegedly stashed by clients seeking to evade taxes. The probe points to wider problems for Swiss banks as the government begins to share tax information on offshore money.

Wealth management has lately become a hot activity for the banking industry thanks to its recurring fee-based revenues, low need for capital and high returns on equity. Banks that present themselves primarily as wealth managers — UBS and Julius Baer for example — trade at a significant price-to-book premium to peers. Credit Suisse has been trying to follow suit, increasing its assets under management while winding down its investment bank.

The transformation coincides with an OECD agreement on tax transparency. This requires Swiss banks to begin sharing data on their offshore clients with 99 other countries, starting this year.

One consequence is greater outflows as tax secrecy, formerly a comparative advantage, is eroded and clients exploit incentives to bring their money back onshore. Last year, UBS and Credit Suisse saw significant outflows from some emerging market clients. Another result is that the money that stays behind is likely to be managed at a lower margins. Deutsche Bank reckons between 15-30 per cent of all high net-worth clients could repatriate their money. As a result, the big Swiss banks could lose between a tenth and a quarter of pre-tax wealth management profits.

Banks point out they already require proof of tax compliance from potential clients — so after an initial spike, outflows should eventually slow. Investors also appear sanguine: shares in Credit Suisse, linked with the Dutch investigation, fell only in line with the Euro Stoxx 600 banks index. Swiss banks can spin data sharing as responsible banking to improve their public image. But the loss of those pearls, coins and bullion will come at the expense of their bottom line.

Lex is interested in discussing this topic further with our readers. Do you think the end of banking secrecy will impinge Swiss wealth managers’ business model? Join us in a conversation in the comments below.