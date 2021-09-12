Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Secondary Schools news.

Specification:

Climate change and hazardous earth

Climate change risks triggering catastrophic tsunamis, scientist warns

Outline how the melting of Greenland’s ice cap could trigger increased seismic activity in the area.

Examine how this increase in seismic activity could lead to submarine earthquakes.

How are scientists monitoring the isostatic rebound around Greenland and Iceland?

Is this hazard limited to the Greenland ice cap or are other areas around the world at risk?

Additional research: investigate the great Storegga earthquake: when did it occur, what are the estimated impacts from the event along the coast of the British Isles, and what evidence exists that a tsunami occurred?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun