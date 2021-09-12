Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.

Specification: 

  • Climate change and hazardous earth 

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Climate change risks triggering catastrophic tsunamis, scientist warns

  • Outline how the melting of Greenland’s ice cap could trigger increased seismic activity in the area.

  • Examine how this increase in seismic activity could lead to submarine earthquakes.

  • How are scientists monitoring the isostatic rebound around Greenland and Iceland? 

  • Is this hazard limited to the Greenland ice cap or are other areas around the world at risk?


    Additional research: investigate the great Storegga earthquake: when did it occur, what are the estimated impacts from the event along the coast of the British Isles, and what evidence exists that a tsunami occurred?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

