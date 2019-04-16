Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

David Crow and guests discuss the battle between Barclays and the activist investor Edward Bramson, Goldman's quest to find a fix for its fixed income business, and whether RBS's new online only bank Bó can compete with digital natives like Monzo and Revolut. With special guest Mark Bailie chief executive of Bó





Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Mark Bailie, chief executive of Bó. Producer: Fiona Symon