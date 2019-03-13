The House of Commons is on Wednesday expected to rule out Britain leaving the EU in March without a deal in a vote that buys time for the prime minister after the second defeat of her proposed Brexit agreement.

The government’s motion blocking a no-deal exit is expected to pass with ease but it will expose the splits at the top of the Tory party because at least five cabinet ministers are expected to vote against the proposal.

Prime minister Theresa May suffered a separate blow to her authority as cabinet ministers forced her into giving Tory MPs the freedom to vote for the so-called Malthouse proposal for a delayed no-deal Brexit, even though Brussels has already rejected it.

Mrs May promised Wednesday’s vote after MPs defeated the withdrawal deal she had agreed with Brussels by 149 votes. The motion rules out no-deal Brexit on March 29 without taking the option off the table altogether.

Nick Boles, an influential Tory MP, predicted that fewer than 150 out of the 650 MPs would vote against the motion.

Although Mrs May is expected to vote for the motion she will allow a free vote in order to paper over major divisions in her ruling Conservative party.

Senior figures expected to vote to keep no deal on the table include Stephen Barclay, Brexit secretary; Andrea Leadsom, leader of the Commons; Liz Truss, chief secretary to the Treasury; and Gavin Williamson, the defence secretary. Nigel Dodds, leader of the Democratic Unionist party in Westminster, indicated that his 10 MPs, who prop up the Conservative government, would also oppose the motion.

Early on Wednesday Number 10 had planned to order Conservative MPs to vote against several amendments from backbenchers.

The first is a proposal from Caroline Spelman, a Conservative, and Labour’s Yvette Cooper to block no deal entirely.

The second is the Malthouse proposal for a no-deal departure in two years’ time after a two-year implementation period, tabled by MPs including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nigel Dodds and Damian Green. The EU has repeatedly said that it would not allow a transition period without a deal.

But senior cabinet ministers, including Mr Williamson, transport secretary Chris Grayling and international trade secretary Liam Fox persuaded Mrs May not to order MPs to vote against the Malthouse amendment. Mr Williamson said it was “not clever” and would have “severe consequences” for the party.

Meanwhile, some junior ministers threatened privately to resign if Mrs May prohibited them from voting for the Malthouse plan. Downing Street eventually said there would be a free vote on the proposal, another sign of Mrs May’s diminished power.

Some Tory pro-EU ministers are pushing for Downing Street to give them the same latitude and let them vote for the Spelman-Cooper amendment that would take a no-deal Brexit off the table permanently. The Labour party leadership has said it will back that amendment.

One Tory minister said it was “outrageous” that Europhiles would not be able to vote for a permanent extension. Another minister said: “The best plan would be to either free vote both or whip against both amendments . . . I think to do anything else would be perverse.”

But Amber Rudd and David Gauke, two leading pro-EU cabinet ministers, are understood to be relaxed if there is not a free vote on that amendment because they are satisfied with the government’s motion.

A Number 10 spokesman justified the instruction for MPs to vote against the Spelman/Cooper amendment by saying: “It is not asking for anything that can be legislated for. It is not actually asking for anything.”

If Mrs May’s motion is passed it will pave the way for a further vote on Thursday night to delay Brexit by up to three months.