A reader’s response (Letters, September 13) to your (very good) Africa editorial (The FT View) requires a further response. Simon Herring’s argument that infrastructure would stimulate trade and then foster education rests on the faulty assumption that Africa’s minerals will make the continent wealthy.

Aside from small countries like Botswana, the last 60 years shows this is evidently untrue. Industrialisation or high-productivity services can provide wealth and both require adult literacy of at least 70 per cent. Electricity comes next as World Bank surveys show — transport infrastructure investment over electricity is favoured only by companies in countries where electricity delivery is already high.

After education and electricity, transport infrastructure is important. If the financial resources were available, all would happen at once. But when resources are constrained it would be a grievous mistake for governments in low income countries from Angola to Afghanistan to sacrifice education spending in favour of transport infrastructure, based on the myth that minerals will make their people rich.

Charlie Robertson

Global Chief Economist, Renaissance Capital, London E14, UK