Britain must first face truths, then embrace national renewal

Theresa May, the prime minister has triggered Article 50, formally notifying the EU of Britain’s intention to leave. Passions run deep, but there was a clear result in last year’s referendum on a high turnout, so now is the time to look ahead.

The UK, as well as the remaining 27 members of the EU, will look at themselves in a different way. And that is not a bad thing. But it need not have happened like this. When, 15 years ago, I was one of the team drafting a constitution for Europe, I had great hopes for the ability of EU institutions to change and adapt. After all, as a Bavarian, I have seen how a federal system can work in my native Germany — if you have the proper, democratic checks and balances.

If former prime minister David Cameron’s negotiations before the referendum had resulted in a clear acceptance that there will be countries with a single currency and some that will not, then I could have been persuaded to vote for the UK to remain. But we got neither. If the eurozone countries want to proceed with the deeper political integration required for a successful single currency, responding to voters’ concerns and showing a willingness to change will be important.

The UK will resume its traditional outward-looking, global approach, which goes beyond the European continent. It is leaving the EU, but it will continue to be a strong and reliable partner. Britain has significant resources — particularly when it comes to security, defence and intelligence. It will continue to use these to support and work with its European allies on a range of issues, including counter-terrorism and external threats.

There will be much focus on the process of the negotiations to follow. The results will play a big role in shaping the UK’s future direction and all parties have a joint interest in reaching an amicable agreement.

But Wednesday’s announcement is about more than negotiations. It marks a paradigm shift in British politics — not unlike the election of the Attlee government in 1945 or Margaret Thatcher’s in 1979.

The Brexit vote challenged the political status quo in the UK. The country now has an opportunity for renewal on a national scale. But it must first face up to some hard truths. Communities from Sunderland to Boston to Redruth have not enjoyed the fruits of globalisation. On June 23 they made their dissatisfaction clear. We must close the gap between the dynamic success of London and the stagnation elsewhere.

After Brexit, the UK government will become responsible once more for policy decisions on everything from agriculture to trade. Britain must also refresh its institutions. Elected politicians in Westminster and the devolved assemblies — not Brussels — will be accountable to the British people.

Taking back control of our borders means a fairer and non-discriminatory immigration system. Instead of relying on immigration to plug skills shortages, Britain needs to invest in apprenticeships and high-quality vocational programmes. This does not mean reducing immigration at a cost to the economy. Investment in communities will equip future generations to succeed in a labour market undergoing radical changes. This will also benefit countries in Europe and the developing world who every year lose thousands of their most skilled workers to Britain.

Free from the constraints of the EU and the single market, the UK will be able to build legal and regulatory frameworks that enable British businesses — large and small, in services and in manufacturing — to compete and succeed in the fast-moving global environment. Dynamic British start-ups must have the ability to scale and become the next Facebook, Airbnb or Dyson, without the need for foreign acquisition. This does not, and must not, mean undermining existing employment rights. On the contrary, the most significant worker’s right is the right to have a job.

Now that Article 50 has been triggered, British voters have a clear expectation. They want the UK and the EU to arrive at a deal that delivers the best way forward for both parties. If we grasp this opportunity and acknowledge our responsibilities, both sides can and will emerge stronger and renewed.

The writer is the Labour MP for Birmingham, Edgbaston