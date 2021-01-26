Global adventures to quicken the pulse and stir the soul A whole world of epic expeditions, from scaling Arabia’s highest dune to surfing in the Arctic © Leo Francis Photography 10 action-packed adventures for 2021From rowing across the Mediterranean to running across the Wadi Rum Desert, these ultra-sporting challenges will push you to the max1 hour ago In search of Arabia’s highest duneIn Oman, a new trip offers camping deep in the desert — and a chance to climb the ‘Everest of the Empty Quarter’ Gear up for an outdoor adventureEssential kit to tackle the toughest challenges Swimming with Norway’s killer whalesThe delight — and dread — of a close encounter with orca Wade Davis on the art of exploringAfter centuries of meaningless discoveries and empty triumphs, today’s would-be explorers should learn to look beyond ‘the shadow of self’ Way off-piste: yacht-skiing in the ArcticTired of Courchevel and Zermatt — and willing to invest millions in his passion — one skier thinks he has found the ultimate destination More from this Series Adventure at the eco corral: sustainable cattle ranching in ColoradoThe FT’s US financial editor saddles up for an all-in cowboy experience in the high desert Small kids and steep rock: an extreme family holiday in SwitzerlandOne of the world’s leading technical climbers, Leo Houlding is also pushing back the boundaries of family travel Cold spray: the zen of Arctic surfingAn accessories designer and a surf legend find catharsis in the freezing waters around Norway Turkey’s magic mountains: heli-skiing’s new frontierUnpeopled slopes, pristine snow and powder bowls for days. Why insiders are heading to Ayder for a heli-ski adventure in completely the wrong direction