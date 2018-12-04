Listen to this article
For Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, every one of his policies, foreign and domestic, have a unifying theme: preparing his country to cope with an increasingly powerful China. In this week’s column, Gideon Rachman explores the persistent worries in Tokyo about how to ease tensions with the superpower on Japan’s doorstep — also its largest trading partner — while building alliances with other democracies who might help it offer a competing set of values to those of Chinese president Xi Jinping.
There is, Gideon writes a “perception in Tokyo that most nations in the Indo-Pacific region have little desire to live in the shadow of an authoritarian China, and could jointly push back.” The terrible state of relations with South Korea is holding back the project, but these two important economies — and important Asia democracies — must find a way to work together to create some breathing space for the region caught between China and the US.
What you’ve been saying
Putin signed the very treaty he is now violating: letter from Bruce Couchman, Ottawa, ON, Canada
One of the most significant aspects of the Russia-Ukraine dispute is Russia’s apparent violation of the 2003 treaty guaranteeing mutual access to the Kerch Strait and Sea of Azov. Vladimir Putin has sometimes been sceptical of agreements signed during the Soviet era or in Russia under Boris Yeltsin, but the 2003 treaty was signed during his first term as president. Perhaps the older, more mature Putin of 2018 is sceptical of the wisdom or negotiating skills of the younger, more impetuous Putin of the early 2000s.
In response to “Angry mobs in Paris represent a real threat to Emmanuel Macron”, CafeAdviser says:
Macron could achieve impressive things for France, but these protests are not a flash in the pan. He has to stop talking de haut en bas when it comes to French voters themselves. Give people policy initiatives which show some understanding of the pressures on ordinary people.
FT wobbles at the last moment over Brexit: letter from John Ure, University of Hong Kong
“Keep a-hold of nurse, for fear of finding something worse” sums up your Brexit editorial. It is underscored by two assumptions. First, that there is no realistic way to reverse the Brexit decision, when there clearly is. Second, that it would reunite the country, which clearly it wouldn’t. The Financial Times has been a solid opponent of Brexit, until this last moment of angst.
Today’s opinion
