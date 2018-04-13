An audio version of the best of the Financial Times's Big Reads — in-depth reporting from FT correspondents around the world. Listen to longform stories that explore and explain key themes in world news, science and business. Produced by Anna Dedhar.
Superstar partners are drawing salaries akin to those of top bankers and sports stars, as upstart firms challenge the traditional seniority-based compensation system. James Fontanella-Khan, Sujeet Indap, and Barney Thompson report. Produced by Joshua Oliver.