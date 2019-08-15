Jeremy Corbyn has made his play. It was the obvious move and the smart one from a party political stance. Whether it advances the cause of preventing a no-deal Brexit is far more debatable. But for a man who has been open that stopping Brexit is not his priority this is well-calculated gambit.

As a ploy to stop a no-deal Brexit, the odds are against this move but to gain an advantage for the Labour party, it is perfectly pitched. By calling on all the other parties and potential Brexit rebels to support him in a temporary caretaker government, one created only to seek an Article 50 extension and then call a general election, Mr Corbyn has effectively challenged them to make good on their vocal opposition to no deal. He has also sought to reclaim the leadership of the parliamentary and national campaign against no deal.

Most particularly, he has put the Liberal Democrats in a very difficult position. Their new leader Jo Swinson has been clear that she could not support putting the Labour leader into Number 10. The Lib Dems have made significant inroads into the Labour vote by successfully portraying themselves as the only UK-wide Remain party. Holding this position is key to their electoral strategy.

Now Mr Corbyn has them in a trap. If they support him he reclaims the Remainer mantle and leads the opposition to no deal. He has also pledged to go into an election promising a new referendum, with Remain as an option, thereby giving Remain supporters less reason not to back Labour. If his pitch fails and there is a no-deal Brexit at the end of October, he can blame the Liberal Democrats, telling Remainers that Ms Swinson’s party let them down. (An added bonus was blunting the announcement on Thursday of the latest Tory defector, Sarah Wollaston the senior backbench MP, to her ranks)

There is one further objective of Mr Corbyn’s move. He is asserting his legitimate claim to be the first port of call for any caretaker government — which can be formed only if MPs succeed in voting down Boris Johnson in the confidence vote the Labour leader plans to call. As the Leader of the Opposition he cannot allow himself to be marginalised. It would be to acknowledge that he was Labour’s problem and would encourage more leadership challenges his own party. He would prefer the initiative to fail than see it succeed under someone else.

Mr Corbyn is also right in that replacing Mr Johnson rapidly is the only sure way to stop a no-deal Brexit. None of the other paths guarantee success. By acting quickly, the Labour leader is challenging others to face up to this.

He has now made clear that the only path to bringing down Mr Johnson in time is his. By doing so he is calling the bluff of all those screaming about the need to prevent no deal by asking them to prove it is truly the most important issue for them. He can do this because Brexit is not the key issue for him. A bad Brexit may be his best path to power. He is no Remainer. He does not believe in blocking Brexit but in securing a better deal. The upshot is that Mr Corbyn can take the risk.

His Remainer opponents do still have one argument which is that even if the other main parties were prepared to back him as caretaker, his is too toxic for them to get the independents and rebel Tories they need to make the proposition viable. It is hard to see some of the independent MPs who left Labour during his leadership agreeing to put him in office (and some of them are also Brexit supporters). Likewise his presence reduces the number of possible Tory rebels. The numbers are so tight that four or five MPs can make all the difference. The Lib Dem line that Mr Corbyn cannot unify the anti no-deal forces in sufficient numbers is probably true, especially at this stage. Tory opponents — like Philip Hammond, the former chancellor — are unlikely to bring down the government while they still see an alternative path in seeking to legislate against no deal.

The best hope for the Lib Dems is for those Tories and independents who are not prepared to tolerate a Corbyn caretaker government to speak out clearly to validate Ms Swinson’s position that the Labour leader cannot assemble enough support. If they do not, she may be forced to reconsider her stance.

The bottom line is that while the numbers may not stack up, Brexit is not the ball game for Mr Corbyn. His concern is getting to power and pursuing his transformational political agenda. He has put himself back at the centre of the opposition to Mr Johnson and given himself a stick with which to beat the Lib Dems in Remainer strongholds. Mr Corbyn may be putting party interests ahead of blocking a no-deal Brexit but for him there is only upside.

