Kim Jong Un oversees missile launch and hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean

Hot seat North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile
Verdict unrest Riot police clash with protesters in St Louis, Missouri, after Jason Stockley, a former police officer, was cleared of murder of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, in 2011
Pick of the crop Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, brandishes a carrot during a campaign rally for her Christian Democratic Union in Freiburg
Lost in translation Melania Trump features on one of five billboards for the American Institute school in Zagreb, Croatia. The roadside ads were taken down after a complaint from layers for the US first lady
Praise be Cast and crew from the ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, including Elisabeth Moss, second from right, and Reed Morano, right, walk offstage after the show won outstanding drama series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Green wave Mexican soldiers hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square, Mexico City
Freedom rally Images of Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines president, and Ferdinand Marcos, the late dictator, go up in flames during a pro-democracy protest in Manila
Storm damage Roseau, capital of the Caribbean island Dominica, shoes the scars of the passage of Hurricane Maria
Stress test Dutch cavalry units are exposed to gunfire, music and smoke during a rehearsal on the beach in Scheveningen for a parade in The Hague
Safe at last Rohingya children driven out of Myanmar by military persecution rest at a camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh
Pretty as a picture Models during the Chalayan London Fashion Week SS18 show at Sadler’s Wells, London
Red alert Thousands of North Koreans take part in rehearsals for a rally in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang
Photo op Jack Ma, the Chinese businessman, records his visit to the UN General Assembly in New York.
Race against time Rescuers cut through rubble in search of survivors from a building flattened by an earthquake in Mexico City on Wednesday
Reception committee A Chinese honour guard marches during a welcoming ceremony for Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s prime minister, at the Great Hall of the People
Tough start An Indian child at work near Jalandhar, where brick workers are trapped in a cycle of bonded labour and regularly cheated out of wages
Love is in the air Aerobatic gliders of the Blanix team perform during the Breitling air show in Sion, Switzerland
World stage Donald Trump after making his debut speech to the UN General Assembly in New York, where he talked of threats from Iran and North Korea