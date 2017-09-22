Kim Jong Un oversees missile launch and hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean

Please tell us why (optional)

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

© KCNA/Reuters

Hot seat North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile

© Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

Verdict unrest Riot police clash with protesters in St Louis, Missouri, after Jason Stockley, a former police officer, was cleared of murder of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, in 2011

Pick of the crop Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, brandishes a carrot during a campaign rally for her Christian Democratic Union in Freiburg

© AFP

Lost in translation Melania Trump features on one of five billboards for the American Institute school in Zagreb, Croatia. The roadside ads were taken down after a complaint from layers for the US first lady

© Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Praise be Cast and crew from the ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, including Elisabeth Moss, second from right, and Reed Morano, right, walk offstage after the show won outstanding drama series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

© Henry Romero/Reuters

Green wave Mexican soldiers hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square, Mexico City

© Bullit Marquez/AP

Freedom rally Images of Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines president, and Ferdinand Marcos, the late dictator, go up in flames during a pro-democracy protest in Manila

© Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP

Storm damage Roseau, capital of the Caribbean island Dominica, shoes the scars of the passage of Hurricane Maria

© Olaf Krakk/AFP/Getty

Stress test Dutch cavalry units are exposed to gunfire, music and smoke during a rehearsal on the beach in Scheveningen for a parade in The Hague

© Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Safe at last Rohingya children driven out of Myanmar by military persecution rest at a camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

© Ian West/PA

Pretty as a picture Models during the Chalayan London Fashion Week SS18 show at Sadler’s Wells, London

© Ed Jones/AFP/Getty

Red alert Thousands of North Koreans take part in rehearsals for a rally in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang

© Seth Wenig/AP

Photo op Jack Ma, the Chinese businessman, records his visit to the UN General Assembly in New York.

© Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty

Race against time Rescuers cut through rubble in search of survivors from a building flattened by an earthquake in Mexico City on Wednesday

© Lintao Zhang/Getty

Reception committee A Chinese honour guard marches during a welcoming ceremony for Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s prime minister, at the Great Hall of the People

© Abhaya Srisvastav/AFP/Getty

Tough start An Indian child at work near Jalandhar, where brick workers are trapped in a cycle of bonded labour and regularly cheated out of wages

© Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Love is in the air Aerobatic gliders of the Blanix team perform during the Breitling air show in Sion, Switzerland

© Spencer Platt/Getty

World stage Donald Trump after making his debut speech to the UN General Assembly in New York, where he talked of threats from Iran and North Korea