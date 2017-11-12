Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

When Professor Stephen Littlechild devised Britain’s system of price-capping economic regulation in the 1980s, it was supposed to be temporary. Peering into the future, the Treasury economist thought you might need a few years of price controls to ease essential services into the private sector. But then regulation would fade away like the state was supposed to do under communism. Competition would sweep aside the need for controls.

Three decades on, and, well, a bit like the state under communism, regulation has not withered. If anything, it is mushrooming. Take Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, which started out mainly setting prices. Since the turn of the millennium it has also had to administer a growing panoply of environmental rules and regulations.

The watchdog must balance the needs of consumers with ever more complex mechanisms aimed at fulfilling Britain’s climate obligations. Amid this maze of sometimes contradictory obligations, it is easy for the consumer interest to get lost.

Anticipating their own demise is not the only forecast that regulators have got wrong. The model also involves them making periodic reviews, which impose caps on utilities’ returns over subsequent years. They must make guesses about inputs such as future borrowing costs, over which the companies themselves have no influence.

Unsurprisingly, the regulators have struggled. Many of the excess returns that have accrued to the water and energy sectors in recent years have come about because the regulator persistently overestimated the cost of borrowing. That is partly down to basing guesses on past trends that have not held good, but also to a desire to avoid making prices more volatile for households. Regulators have erred on the side of generosity, in effect getting customers to pay a disguised premium to ensure that twitches in interest rates do not push up prices.

Marry this to a reluctance to regulate the balance sheets of utilities, or to stop them imposing leverage through mazy holding company structures, and it has been a licence both to print money and alienate the public.

Presented with a notional balance sheet structure and a generous allowance for interest costs, companies have sought to swap every penny of equity for tax extinguishing debt. It explains the decision of most formerly listed utilities to adopt private equity structures — one driven by the disinclination of stock market investors to tolerate stratospheric levels of gearing.

It is also behind the high returns that some owners have achieved without any startling operational improvements. For instance, the Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie received an equity return of some 20 per cent on its decade-long investment in Thames Water — twice what one might expect on a utility.

Yet there is no obvious need to rely on regulatory guesswork. As the energy economist Dieter Helm points out, when it comes to inputs such as borrowing costs, regulators could use prevailing interest rates. That does not mean prices leaping around every five minutes. You build in an “error mechanism”. Utilities are allowed a certain return to cover the expense of borrowing over a short period — say six months. But to the extent reality exceeds or undershoots the assumption, they make a payment back to customers or impose a surcharge in the period that follows.

True, this might make prices a little more volatile: no small matter when water alone represents as much as 5 per cent of poorer households’ incomes. Such changes should be accompanied by stronger measures to help customers who cannot pay. But the change would at least force utilities to focus more on operational improvements to achieve superior returns. There would be less advantage in extreme leverage. The regulator might also impose American-style rules that simplified balance sheets and eliminated the sort of inter-company loan structures that have allowed companies serially to avoid taxes.

The one thing to be sure of is that the future is uncertain. Events will always make a mockery of business models or capital structures. Take the case of the UK’s air traffic control service, which was privatised in 2001 shortly before the 9/11 disaster. When air traffic slumped in response, the business had to be immediately recapitalised.

With so much uncertainty in the world, there seems little point in relying on intricate guesswork to predict what might lie around the corner. Notwithstanding Prof Littlechild’s expectation, regulation will not wither while there are still private natural monopolies to regulate. Accordingly, the rules should be kept simple — and robust.

