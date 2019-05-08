The green benches of the House of Commons, facing each other across the floor with the Speaker’s chair at one end, might look familiar. But they are in a new, modern debating chamber a few hundred yards away from their current home.

The Palace of Westminster is about to undergo major surgery, a £4bn restoration and MPs are being moved into a new building on Whitehall.

Or, at least, mostly new. The temporary House of Commons will be behind the stripy retained façade of Richmond House, the former health ministry building designed by architect William Whitfield. Its neo-gothic front will become the public face of a dramatic glass-roofed, three-storey-height lobby with roughly the proportions of the medieval Westminster Hall. Details of the new premises were unveiled on Wednesday.

Legislation was tabled by Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the Commons, on Wednesday to start a process that has been accelerated by last month’s fire in Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

“Events like the terrible fire at Notre-Dame bring home to us sharply the importance of preserving our historic buildings,” Ms Leadsom said. “The Palace of Westminster, recognised the world over as a symbol of democracy, must be restored for future generations.”

Westminster Hall with its timber hammerbeam roof, was built around the time Notre-Dame was being completed in the 14th century. It is one of the few parts of the medieval palace that survived a major fire in 1834. Round-the-clock fire-safety patrols are already in place at the building and some 66 incidents with potential to cause a serious fire have been recorded since 2008.

A computer generated image of Richmond House © Forbes Massie Studio

Work on Richmond House could begin next year, subject to planning permission, and is expected to take several years.

Sir William attempted to reconcile modernity, post modernity and the neo-gothic of Westminster in his eccentric but intriguing designs for Richmond House. It became a style all of its own and a much-admired work of London Post Modernism, listed at grade II* in its own right. The new parliamentary spaces are not nearly as ambitious.

Paul Monaghan, architect at Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, which is carrying out the work, said the company had looked at retaining the building but it was designed before computers became ubiquitous and the cabling and servicing needed for a modern office would have meant the ceiling heights would have been too low.

The proposed Norman Shaw North atrium and a new glazed courtyard © BDP

The proposed new chamber will be on the first floor, “carefully designed to replicate the existing House of Commons”, Mr Monaghan said. It will be top lit with a lantern above, and the press and public will be situated behind a curving glass screen very unlike the more open version familiar from TV.

Gone is the gothic detail, the clubby timber panelling and the rich complexity. The division lobby doors look suspiciously corporate, not imbued with much sense of occasion, and the Speaker’s chair is much diminished without any hint of its pompous baldacchino.

However, the space has been designed for future flexibility and an afterlife beyond this use.

Richmond House is the former home of the Department of Health and Social Care © Igor Abramovych/Dreamstime

Mr Monaghan said Richmond House “might remain as a debating chamber or it could be converted to a conference room or used as a parliamentary archive”.

“Most of the space will be MPs’ offices, which could be very easily converted.”

A new six-storey building at the rear of the site has been designed in stone and brick bands to reflect Whitfield’s Richmond House design.

The work is part of a much larger £1.6bn regeneration — planned by architects BDP — of what has been named the “Northern Estate”, a group of properties including Portcullis House and Norman Shaw, the grade I listed former Scotland Yard HQ designed by the eponymous architect. Subject to planning permission, the construction company Wates is expected to start work on this in the middle of next year.

Access to the new House of Commons will be via a new temporary glass pavilion directly opposite the Cenotaph on Whitehall with airport-style security and, for MPs and employees, a new entrance in Canon Row, the oldest street running through the site, which will be inaccessible to the public.

“Security demands have changed,” Mr Monaghan told the FT. “We used to be concerned about truck bombs and cars but now we’ve seen the chaos caused by a man running amok with a knife.”

The House of Lords will be moving to the QE2 Conference Centre in Parliament Square in the mid 2020s with the whole Palace of Westminster restoration project expected to be completed some time in the 2030s.

To facilitate the works, a sponsor body of MPs, peers and external advisers will act as the client overseeing the project by a delivery authority similar to that used for the London 2012 Olympics. Plans should be approved by MPs in 2021.

The Parliamentary Buildings (Restoration and Renewal) Bill will establish a cross-party commission of MPs and peers to scrutinise spending plans in consultation with the Treasury and to monitor costs.