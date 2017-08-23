Reality dawns on Britain over the ECJ’s post-Brexit role

The jurisdiction of any court should be a simple matter. Like pregnancy or virginity, it is supposed to be a binary state: a court either has jurisdiction, or it does not. But the jurisdiction of some courts can be complex, and it can come down to the disputes the court will resolve. This is especially true for courts dealing with international matters. And one of the most complicated jurisdictions of any court is that of the European Court of Justice.

The initial position of the UK government on the jurisdiction of the ECJ after leaving the EU was simple. According to one white paper, Brexit would “bring an end to the jurisdiction in the UK of the Court of Justice of the European Union”. The jurisdiction question was thereby resolved with a self-imposed red line.

The problem was that the British government put little thought into the ECJ’s jurisdiction and what it actually does. Now that thought has been given to the detail, the stance has had to change. And so in yesterday’s “future relationship” paper, the UK appears to be retreating from its once-straightforward absolutist position.

On the question of being able to refer matters to the Luxembourg court for clarification of EU law, the paper suggests ‘voluntary references’, which in practice is what happens already

This can be partly seen in the wording. Now the government talks of “direct jurisdiction” — it is used seven times in the new paper. What does direct jurisdiction mean? We do not know, as it is not defined anywhere in the 14-page document. This is uncharted legal territory.

On substance, the government’s latest paper correctly identifies certain problems about completely ending the UK’s ECJ relationship. There are two important matters to consider about what the court does. First, it adjudicates when actions are brought against an EU member state. The second is that it answers questions referred to it by national courts, so there is a binding and consistent interpretation of EU law.

When the UK leaves the EU, it will no longer be a party to the bloc’s treaties. As such, part of the ECJ jurisdiction will fall away; the UK can no longer be sued as a respondent regarding any events after Brexit. But there will still be scope for settling disputes on matters arising before the day of departure, as well as under the interim transitional arrangements and (any) withdrawal agreement. The paper canvasses some proposals but commits to none of them.

On the question of being able to refer matters to the Luxembourg court for clarification of EU law, the paper suggests “voluntary references”, which in practice is what happens already. It is difficult to see how this would be any real change. Much will depend on what the UK and Europe will agree on EU citizen rights after Brexit, as those will rights will need meaningful enforcement.

There also appears to be little difference from the status quo when it comes to UK courts taking account of ECJ case law. A “shared interest in reducing or eliminating divergence” is described. Case law could be taken “into account”. As a great deal of EU rulings will survive Brexit — even though it will incorporated as domestic law under the intended repeal bill — this means ECJ case law will continue to be determinative in practice.

The overall impression is that the UK would like an arrangement similar to the court overseeing the European Free Trade Association, somehow connected with, but technically not subject to, the ECJ. And Europe may be content with this, as long as rights of EU citizens remain enforceable and the ECJ remains the last word on what EU law means.

It is perhaps inevitable that the UK government is accepting that access to, and the case law of, the ECJ will continue to be important after Brexit, given the nature of disputes that will still arise. But the relationship white paper is mostly a discussion document. It offers no solutions, only options. And, tellingly, none of those options is consistent with a “hard” Brexit of removing the ECJ’s role completely.

