Workers who were placed into tax avoidance schemes by their employers could face hefty bills after it emerged that UK companies who pay “disguised remuneration” debts can recoup the money from the individuals involved.

HM Revenue & Customs, the UK tax authority, has said that 85 per cent of the revenue received from the disguised remuneration clampdown so far has been from employers, a figure quoted by Philip Hammond, the chancellor, in parliament on Wednesday.

Some 1,500 employers settled with HMRC to avoid paying the controversial loan charge. The tax, which came into effect this month, forces those who used loan-based avoidance schemes to pay tax on up to 20 years of income in the 2018/19 year.

Since the turn of the millennium, hundreds of employers, ranging from investment banks to owner-managed firms and football clubs, have used Employee Benefit Trusts and Employer Funded Retirement Benefit Schemes to pay staff using loans that were intended not to be repaid.

“But nobody is publicly prepared to say, ‘it was me guv’,” said Bill Longe, partner at financial services firm RSM. “No one is going to stick their hand up for that one.”

An HMRC document published this month advised UK employers who paid staff through the schemes and did not settle before April 5 to report this to HMRC and pay the loan charge on their employees’ behalf, using April’s payroll.

Addressing employees, the document continued: “If [the loan charge] can be deducted from any payments your employer makes to you, they will do this through Pay As You Earn (PAYE). If your employer cannot deduct this tax from your pay, you should agree how you’re going to repay them before 5 July 2019. This is known as ‘making good’.”

The document added: “If your employer cannot pay the loan charge, HMRC may transfer this charge to you in the future.”

It’s highly unlikely that the employers are going to be bearing 75 per cent of the cost

Steven Porter, head of tax investigations at law firm Pinsent Masons, said employers could take legal action to recoup any tax paid on behalf of their past or current staff.

He said: “The primary responsibility falls on the employer to deduct [the tax] but really it is the individual’s tax; it’s just being paid by the employer.”

The revelation has drawn criticism from tax advisers representing individuals caught by the loan charge who said it undermined HMRC’s previous statements that three-quarters of the £3.2bn expected to be raised by the loan charge would be paid by employers.

In January, Jonathan Thompson, HMRC chief executive, told the FT: “We expect around three-quarters of the money that we collect by tackling disguised remuneration will come directly from [employers], not employees.”

Meanwhile, speaking at the Treasury select committee on Wednesday, Mr Hammond said: “Eighty five per cent of the total revenue that has been settled so far has been paid by employers and engagers; not by individuals.”

Matt Hall, an independent chartered tax adviser, added: “The employers might be writing the cheques, but it’s highly unlikely that the employers are going to be bearing 75 per cent of the cost.”

HMRC said: “It is accurate to say that the majority of the yield from the loan charge policy will come from employers . . . Where an employer has rewarded an employee through the use of a disguised remuneration scheme, the employer does not deduct PAYE income tax or employees and employer’s national insurance from the amounts received by the employee.

“When the employer settles with HMRC then they agree to pay the PAYE tax, employees and employer’s national insurance that should have been originally deducted by the employer. It is then up to the employer whether or not to pursue the PAYE tax and employee’s national insurance which should have been deducted from the employee’s pay. HMRC does not require employees to ‘make good’.”

The Treasury declined to comment on the discrepancy between the HMRC statement that employees could have to ultimately pay the tax bill and Mr Hammond saying that employers had paid the majority of the outstanding tax.

Mr Longe said that while employers had the option to recoup tax they should think twice. “They can’t say it’s not my problem if they have been the architect of people entering these schemes,” he added.

HMRC data from February showed that of the 6,000 disguised remuneration settlements agreed, 1,550 were with employers and 4,450 with individuals.