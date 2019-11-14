Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

WeWork said its losses more than doubled to $1.3bn in the third quarter of 2019, researchers say a smartphone app developed by the Home Office for EU citizens has serious vulnerabilities, Google is talking to US banks about offering checking accounts to its customers and outgoing European Council president Donald Tusk takes aim at Brexiters “longing for the Empire”. Plus, the FT’s Peter Spiegel analyses the first day of public impeachment hearings on the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine.

