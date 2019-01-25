If the World Economic Forum in Davos was personified, it would be Andrea Orcel, the former head of UBS’s investment bank and a master of schmoozing in the mountains.

Mr Orcel was absent this year. But his defenestration by Banco Santander — which wanted to appoint him as its chief executive only to change tack after a row over pay — was the main topic of gossip in the bars along the Promenade, where rival bankers were only too keen to speculate on the sequence of events that led to the Spanish bank’s decision.

UBS was dragged into the drama when Santander blamed Mr Orcel’s former employer for the embarrassing climbdown after the Swiss bank refused to pay him tens of millions of euros in deferred compensation he forfeited upon quitting his job.

It is a distraction that the Swiss bank could well do without. It has enough problems of its own. UBS added to the pervasive sense of gloom in Davos when it unveiled a very poor set of quarterly results, after wealthy clients pulled money from plunging stock markets. Now everyone is asking what hope there is for Deutsche Bank, which reports earnings next Friday, given that it is more exposed to market gyrations via its large investment bank.

Of the banks that have reported already, none was immune to the market rout at the end of 2018, with all the major US banks reporting a double-digit year-on-year decline in fixed income trading revenues.

But, counter-intuitively, the weakness in fixed-income trading has served to highlight the strength of the large US banks, with their diversified business models and chunky market shares. In Europe, the story is different: too many banks saddled with high costs and not enough revenue to go around.

Some investment bankers think the answer is a bout of cross-border consolidation to create pan-European lenders that would more closely mirror their US rivals. Such a deal seemed like a distinct possibility last year, and there are many bankers who think it is the only long-term solution to the malaise affecting the industry. Sergio Ermotti, chief executive of UBS, said: “I’ve been saying for a while the topic will be too small to survive, not too big to fail.”

But among the European bank CEOs at Davos, few assigned a high probability to this kind of transaction happening in 2019.

Instead, they reeled off a list of reasons to be sceptical about a wave of cross-border mergers in the short term. The eurozone has failed to create anything resembling a single market for banking or a common deposit insurance scheme, meaning that a pan-European bank could not deploy capital or liquidity across the bloc.

Then there are the dangers of attempting to integrate disparate IT systems at a time when banks are trying to upgrade their own creaking platforms. One executive told me he feared that such an endeavour could result in a catastrophic outage akin to the TSB failure, but on a much larger scale.

Finally the politics are just not right. Some of the putative combinations involve merging a French bank, like Société Générale, with an Italian one, like UniCredit. But the Davos attendee list offered some clues as to the appetite for such a deal in Paris or Rome.

Mr Orcel is not the only person who is conspicuous by his absence. Emmanuel Macron, the French president and former Rothschild banker, has stayed at home, where he is still struggling to overcome the gilets jaunes uprising. No matter how much he believes in furthering the European project, championing a cross-border bank merger that would cost French jobs is surely not high on his agenda right now.

And Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s prime minister, used his Davos appearances to tout his government’s populist vision and to rail against the dangers of globalisation and EU over-reach — hardly promising mood music for a Franco-Italian banking merger.

Meanwhile, hopes that Mario Draghi would raise rates before he departs from the European Central Bank this year are fading fast, meaning eurozone banks cannot count on a recovery in net interest income. In the absence of cross-border consolidation, the industry has little choice but to hunker down and hope that next year’s meeting on the slopes offers more reason for cheer.

