Mariners once feared cries of “avast!” from salty buccaneers. Cyber crooks now curse the UK’s eponymous online security business. This month, Avast reported first-half sales were 9 per cent higher, while new billings gained 13 per cent. Customers are increasingly paying for protection against online privateers keen to appropriate personal data.

Since its IPO in May last year, shares in Avast have risen 30 per cent. Its antivirus software, which can be downloaded free, is driving sales of complementary products such as Avast’s Virtual Private Network and its anti-tracking software. The latter prevents advertisers from targeting users online. Ads reflecting deep knowledge of a person’s habits can easily feel like stalking.

Sales of non-antivirus products now account for more than half of revenues from consumers, against 35 per cent in 2015.

This is generating plenty of operating cash flow, which was 6 per cent higher at $176m in the first six months. But the focus on slower-growing consumer software means a steep discount to UK cyber security peers. Avast’s enterprise value to this year’s free cash flow is 17 times, says Jefferies. Sophos, which focuses on smaller businesses, trades closer to 30 times.

Critics will point to US consumer antivirus giant Symantec. Falling sales have made the company a Jonah to be avoided by investors. Its shares have barely moved over the past five years. Profit margins tend to be lower in the consumer sector than at companies providing business enterprise software and cloud solutions. But Avast’s 55 per cent ebitda margin outstrips Symantec and most European peers.

There may be treasure buried in the internet of things, reckons Avast. Connected consumer devices provide rigging for hackers to swing aboard home networks — and an opportunity to sell defensive products to security-conscious consumers. Shares up 12 per cent since the results should continue to enjoy a fair wind and a following sea.