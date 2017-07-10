The first thing Michael Cirami looks at when he gets to his desk each morning is several pages of data showing daily flows into and out of emerging market debt exchange traded funds.

“A year ago I wouldn’t have been paying attention,” says Mr Cirami, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance. “Now, we gather a lot of data and we monitor this stuff.”

There is plenty to watch. In the first half of this year, ETFs investing in EM bonds took in $13.5bn, according to EPFR, a fund flow monitor — smashing last year’s record of $11bn.

This year’s flows are equal to more than two-fifths of the flows to all EM bond mutual funds, even as talk in the market turns to tighter monetary policy from many of the world’s major central banks, which would normally damp demand for fixed-income assets. At BlackRock, the world’s biggest fund manager, EM bond ETFs took in more than $10bn in the first half, more than double the flows to BlackRock’s actively managed EM debt funds.

Critics worry that the sudden expansion of the role played by ETFs in the EM bond market will cause trouble if the huge inflows of the past two years change course.

“There has been a tsunami of money coming into EM debt,” says Robert Koenigsberger, chief investment officer of Gramercy. “[When the tide] goes out, the damage is going to be unprecedented.”

Both critics and advocates of ETFs emphasise their differences from traditional investment vehicles. They are like mutual funds in that their portfolios expand or contract as investors’ money flows in and out.

Yet they are also like “closed-end” investment companies in that investors gain access to them by buying and selling their shares on a public exchange — with the difference that managers can create or redeem shares in line with demand.

And while traditional funds may be more or less actively managed, ETFs tend to be passive index trackers, attempting to match the ups and downs of a benchmark such as the S&P 500 index of US equities or JPMorgan’s EMBI emerging market bond index by assembling a portfolio of stocks or bonds that as much as possible mirrors the composition of the index.

Much of the appeal of EM debt ETFs is the ease with which they can be bought and sold on exchanges, unlike the bonds in their portfolios that are often much harder to trade.

This gives retail investors access to attractive returns — about 6 per cent for EM dollar bonds in the first half of this year and 10 per cent for local currency bonds — that were formerly beyond their reach.

Brett Pybus, product strategist at BlackRock’s iShares ETF business, says ETFs bring price discovery to an otherwise opaque market and argues that the issue often raised about liquidity — that bond ETFs are far more liquid, or tradable, than their underlying assets — misses the point.

“People say ETFs will be forced sellers [in a falling market] but that’s not the experience,” he says. ETFs are far more likely to adjust their holdings in kind, by handing over bonds to “authorised participants” — the banks that handle the transfer of assets into or out of an ETF’s portfolio — than by selling bonds for cash.

If the share price of an ETF gets out of kilter with its net asset value, he argues, such APs will quickly step in to buy its shares or its underlying bonds for arbitrage gains.

But critics insist that, just as EM bond ETFs have bought billions of dollars of assets as money has flowed in, they — or their APs — will eventually have to sell them if money flows out.

If so, the risk of disruption seems clear. ETFs are highly liquid; bond markets by comparison are highly illiquid, and EM bond markets especially so. To make matters worse, regulation and other changes have sharply reduced the quantities of EM bonds that banks are willing or able to hold on their balance sheets.

Mr Cirami says the price discovery function of bond ETFs would be dangerous in a falling market.

“If you knew everything was coming up for sale, would you step in?” he asks. “When the redemption basket gets passed on, the person it gets passed to is going to do some fundamental analysis, which the other guy [who bought the ETF] didn’t care about.”

It is this “herd behaviour” aspect of ETFs — in which investors chasing a rising asset push it up further by buying it — that raises most concern.

“It’s hard to predict when people will stop buying tulips,” says Mr Koenigsberger at Gramercy, talking of EM debt ETFs. “But there is going to be an ‘I told you so’ moment.”

Something resembling that moment is currently taking place. Last week, more than $1bn flowed out of EM debt ETFs, wiping out a chunk of this year’s inflows and pushing EM bond ETFs overall into a year-to-date loss of 1.8 per cent according to TrackInsight, an ETF data aggregator, after average gains of 4.4 per cent in the year to mid April.

Few people expect the current sell-off to remotely match the “taper tantrum” of 2013 when investors dumped EM assets in panic after the US Federal Reserve said it would begin tapering its expansionist monetary policies.

But Mr Pybus at iShares says some large institutional investors, who increasingly use ETFs to gain “beta” exposure to a broad asset class, “may be reducing allocations to EM debt in reaction to recent central bank comments and increases in Treasury yields”.

David Hauner, a strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, describes last week’s selling as a “mini Minsky moment” — a reference to Hyman Minsky’s idea that low volatility encourages excessive risk-taking, the unwinding of which magnifies an accompanying spike in volatility.

“The big Minsky will come much later in the cycle,” he says, “when EMs fundamentals which are currently pretty good turn south, and people will be sitting on these ETFs and find there’s no liquidity.”