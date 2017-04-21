Inquiry into Sky takeover by Fox delayed by UK election

UK regulators probing 21st Century Fox’s £11.7bn bid to seize full control of Sky have been told to delay their decision until after the general election in June.

Ofcom, the British media watchdog, and the Competition and Markets Authority were due to conclude their inquiries into whether the deal would hand Fox’s biggest shareholder Rupert Murdoch too much power in UK media by May 16.

But in a statement on Friday morning, culture secretary Karen Bradley said the “proximity” of the vote called by Prime Minister Theresa May this week meant she was now extending the deadline to June 20. Officials said that while the regulators would be able to carry on their work, Ms Bradley would be unable to come to a decision because of the election campaign.

Although Fox dismissed the suggestion the delay would cause any problems, the five week hold-up may place extra pressure on the US media group to complete the transaction by the end of 2017.

Mr Murdoch’s last attempt to buy the European pay-TV broadcaster in 2011 collapsed following public outcry over the phone hacking controversy at his former Sunday tabloid, the News of the World.

Fox has been under fire in the US for its handling of a scandal involving Bill O’Reilly, the Fox News anchor, which resulted in his sacking on Wednesday. Victims of alleged sexual harassment by Mr O’Reilly have written to Ofcom asking the regulator to take the affair into account, comparing it to the hacking controversy six years ago.

Ofcom is investigating the deal on two grounds: broadcasting standards and whether it would damage media plurality in Britain by handing too much political influence to Mr Murdoch’s newspapers and TV channels.

But the regulator is also carrying out a simultaneous fit and proper person test on Fox and its senior directors, including Fox chief executive James Murdoch, who is also chairman of Sky.

Ofcom said on Friday it would also delay that investigation.

“As Ofcom has previously said, the issues we are required to consider in the public interest assessment may overlap with our own consideration of Sky’s fitness to hold broadcasting licences,” the regulator said.

Earlier this month, Fox’s £10.75 a share offer was cleared by European Commission regulators who found no competition concerns in Europe.

Fox declined to comment on Ms Bradley’s decision to delay the UK inquiries but reissued an earlier statement, saying: “We now look forward to continuing to work with UK authorities and are confident that the proposed transaction will be approved following a thorough review process.”

Media analyst Claire Enders said that while the delay may frustrate shareholders in Sky who are eager for the transaction to go through quickly, it was of marginal significance to Fox itself.

Shares in Sky traded at £9.81 on Friday afternoon, around the same price since December’s bid, which some analysts have seen as suggesting investors remain sceptical the deal will complete.

“It’s marginally positive to give more time to Ofcom but plainly negative to stockholders due to glaring time value of money invested in quicker approval,” said Ms Enders.