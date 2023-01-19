Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister for the past five and a half years, has announced that she will step down in February rather than contest a general election this year.

Ardern said that following a period of reflection over the Christmas period, she no longer had the energy to continue in the role for another four years.

“I have no regrets,” she told reporters about her decision, adding that she would be “doing a disservice to New Zealand” if she continued in the role.

The end of the 42-year-old Ardern’s premiership will close an era that elevated international interest in New Zealand, both for her socially progressive mandate and hardline pandemic response.

Ardern and her Labour party have suffered a slide in popularity in the polls over the past year as the “Jacindamania” that carried her to a sweeping re-election in 2020 waned.

A 1 News Kantar poll in December showed that she maintained a lead over the National party’s Christopher Luxon as the preferred prime minister, but support for the Labour party had dropped to its lowest level since 2017 when it took power. The poll indicated that even with the backing of its traditional coalition partner, the Green party, Labour would be unlikely to form a government based on the results.

That put pressure on a leader who led New Zealand through the pandemic, adopting policies on vaccination and closing international borders that proved divisive.

Ardern said that a general election would take place on October 14. She told reporters it was important to give a new Labour leader enough time to prepare for a poll rather than sticking with one who “didn’t have enough in the tank to take them through”.

Grant Robertson, the deputy prime minister and an obvious successor, immediately ruled himself out of the running to replace Ardern, whose resignation was unexpected despite some recent calls for her to stand down.

A new prime minister is expected to be in place by February 7, with the Labour caucus set to vote this weekend on a new leader for the party. The vote will be put to members if no candidate succeeds in passing the required threshold of the party MPs’ support for their candidacy.

Anthony Albanese, Australia’s prime minister, who counts Ardern as a friend, said in a statement: “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.”