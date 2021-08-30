I’ve been wondering what it would be like to have Sally Clarke as a mother. I should explain. The chef patron of the beloved Clarke’s restaurant in Notting Hill has written a book (her third) called First Put on Your Apron. It’s aimed at novice cooks who find the idea of creating a meal out of groceries “somewhat frightening”. By her reckoning, that includes young adults focused on their careers who subsist on snacks and ready meals; executives who dine out every night of the week; and the newly single, divorced or widowed who are now fending for themselves.

It also includes students, in particular Clarke’s son Samuel who inspired the book. At the time, Samuel was about to take a gap year to be a choral scholar at Portsmouth Cathedral. “The thought of him going to a grotty flat with some unknown flatmates,” Clarke says, “I just had kittens thinking about how he was going to cope.” This surprises me because, as Clarke notes in the book, Samuel benefitted from a fairly enviable “edible education”, “born out of trips to farmers’ markets on summer trips to France and Italy” and from watching her cook at home.

Clarke’s smoked haddock kedgeree © Lizzie Mayson

Clarke’s ham hock © Lizzie Mayson

In fact, her teenage son was now an inventive cook who enjoyed making recipes from the internet or TikTok. But Clarke’s apprehension when Samuel headed off to Royal Holloway university the following year will be familiar to many mothers. Clarke describes feeling “fearful for his sustenance, wellbeing and general health during those years away from my watchful eye”. My mother still feels this way and I’m now in my 40s.

Clarke’s misgivings about her son’s capacity to survive away from home led her to scribble down some kitchen confidences: “It was, literally, put your apron on, wash your hands often, don’t sneeze over anything, keep the sink neat and tidy,” she recalls. She then added recipes. Later, she broadened it out to appeal to inexperienced cooks from all walks of life.

The chef photographed at Clarke’s restaurant © Simon Brown Photography

Clarke’s avocado toast © Lizzie Mayson

Naturally there is plenty of advice on cooking, from how to dice an onion to blanching and peeling a tomato. The seasonal recipes, which range in difficulty from “technically straightforward” to “requiring time and modest technique”, include warm porridge with brown sugar; baked eggs; mushrooms on toast; pumpkin, blue cheese and walnut galette; pea and celery risotto; cod and smoked haddock pie; rhubarb and Bramley apple muffins; strawberry Pavlova; and baked cheese in a box (a surefire winner). Some, like the braised pheasant or rabbit pappardelle, may be beyond the average student (at least in terms of expense), but their inclusion adds a level of aspiration for the older cook and both recipes work with chicken just as well.

Sally takes away the stigma about what might be considered proper food

Given I’m not the primary audience for this book, I consult a few people who are, eliciting feedback from the teenage kids of How to Spend It editors. The verdict? Despite some grumbling about how long some of the recipes are (the longest is three pages) and how long it takes to prepare certain dishes (Gen Z is clearly very pressed for time), the consensus was that everything tasted great.

Rabbit pappardelle © Lizzie Mayson

Clarke and her son Samuel cooking when he was a little boy

HTSI editor Jo Ellison also found herself the target reader. Describing herself as a “horribly lazy cook” who lets her husband do all the cooking, she now finds herself “embarrassingly de-skilled”. She says: “What I like about Sally Clarke’s book is that she allows us all some latitude. There’s no pressure to deliver a cooked meal in the traditional sense: I love that she offers a ‘recipe’ for a tuna sandwich: it takes away the shame and stigma around what might be considered proper food. She makes it all seem manageable and effortless. And as someone who, left to their own devices, subsists on apples, oatcakes and shop-bought hummus, I will be using it to restore my confidence in the kitchen and make some tiny expansions in the repertoire.”

First Put on Your Apron, by Sally Clarke

Clarke’s book goes back to basics even in its non-culinary advice. There is, for example, a section on how one should wash up. At first, I thought this was excessive. But then I realised that while I know how to stack a dishwasher (and it still bugs me that so many people don’t – you need to scrape the food off first), no one ever taught me how to wash up properly, in terms of the order to tackle plates, glasses, pots and pans, and the best technique for washing, rinsing and draining. I must sound like a dope. But who ever bothers to explain these things? My mother was too busy feeding me samosa.

@ajesh34