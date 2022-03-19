This weekend, we discuss the power of disinformation, and how Russia has been using it in Ukraine. We are joined by Natalia Antelava, who has reported in Ukraine and Eastern Europe for years. Natalia is editor-in-chief of the popular news website called Coda Story, which focuses on global digital crises, and has been closely covering Putin’s disinformation machine in Ukraine and beyond. We step back and examine the narratives Russia has used since 2014 to confuse, distort, and spread lies.

Want to say hi? We love hearing from you. Email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Natalia is on Twitter @antelava. You can also keep up with FT coverage by following @financialtimes on Instagram and Twitter.

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner

Clips this week from Euronews, CNN and the BBC

